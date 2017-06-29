How Hollard plans to expand its product range

Following the acquisition, Hollard was the largest insurance company in Botswana and gained an immediate presence in Lesotho, its seventh African market. Last week, Business Day reported that Hollard had partnered with global health insurer Cigna to offer health insurance to companies operating in Africa.

Imperial first announced it had entered into negotiations with Hollard over a possible sale of Regent in May 2015. In January, regulators in Botswana, Lesotho and Zambia approved the sale of Regent’s non-South African operations.

Locally, the deal was delayed over Competition Commission concerns over the sale of Regent’s motor-related value-added products businesses to MotoVantage, a joint venture between Hollard and FirstRand. The commission said Hollard and Imperial could exchange competitively sensitive information via MotoVantage.

The revised acquisition terms excluded MotoVantage from the deal, which was approved by the commission in April with conditions, including limits on merger-related job losses for three years.

Imperial would retain Regent’s value-added products businesses, which would be underwritten by Hollard for a licence fee, Kohler said.

Kohler, 47, will step down as CEO of Hollard later in 2017

after 10 years at the helm and 20 years with the company. He planned to work with Yellowwoods, the Enthoven family’s investment company. The family is the majority shareholder of Hollard, which is SA’s largest private insurance company.

Responding to a question, Kohler said Hollard had no plans to join the JSE. A public listing created unnecessary short-term pressure, which could distort decision making.

The insurer was keen to create social dividends alongside financial dividends and it was easier to balance these factors as a private company, he said.