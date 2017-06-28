Competition Commission denies dropping rand-rigging charges
The Competition Commission says it is persisting with charges against all the banks named in its rand-rigging probe, after Standard Bank said allegations would be withdrawn against some of the institutions.
Standard Bank general counsel Ian Sinton said in an e-mailed response to questions on Tuesday that the antitrust regulator would revoke its complaint against some lenders and may accuse other banks of collusion and manipulation of currency trades instead.
Competition Commissioner Thembinkosi Bonakele said Standard Bank had misunderstood what happened at a closed hearing on Friday.
"There’s no truth at all that we may withdraw any allegations against any banks," Bonakele said in an interview on Johannesburg-based Radio 702.
"It’s an error. It doesn’t mean we’ll never press any new charges against any other banks."
Fourteen banking entities, including HSBC, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse and JPMorgan Chase, were named by the commission in February as having been allegedly involved in illegal rand trades.
Barclays Africa was exempt because it blew the whistle on the traders’ alleged actions while Citigroup agreed to pay a R69.5m fine for its alleged role.
‘Vague, embarrassing’
Some of the banks said in legal documents in May that the commission’s complaint was vague and embarrassing, and demanded it be amended or dropped.
Some of the lenders also said there were no allegations that the banks carried out prohibited practices within SA or if they had any effect in the country, arguing that the antitrust regulator therefore had no jurisdiction.
BNP Paribas at the time criticised the commission for saying that a defendant represented Standard Bank’s New York unit and Barclays at the same time.
Ross Linstrom, spokesman for Standard Bank, did not reply to a text, phone message or an e-mail sent on Tuesday seeking the lender’s response to the commissioner’s statements. A call to his mobile phone on Wednesday wasn’t answered.
The bank, which was among those named in February, declined earlier to say which lenders may be removed and which could be added.
JPMorgan, Credit Suisse and Commerzbank declined to comment and Investec said it could not immediately comment. Standard Chartered did not immediately respond to e-mailed questions.
"The foreign-exchange litigation is on track and we are fairly content with how things are unfolding," Competition Commission spokesman Sipho Ngwema said in an e-mailed response to questions on Tuesday.
The commission in February recommended the banks be fined 10% of the revenue from their foreign-exchange units.
Aside from using a common trading platform, holding meetings and discussing strategy over the phone, the traders had an instant messaging chatroom called "ZAR Domination" where they would agree on their currency trades, the regulator said.
According to Standard Bank’s Sinton, representatives of the accused banks and the Competition Commission agreed on June 23 to cancel formal hearings scheduled to start on July 20 so that the regulator had time to amend its complaint.
Bloomberg
