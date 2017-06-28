BUSINESS DAY TV: There are opportunities in SA, we should not be so dismayed

BUSINESS DAY TV: PSG has a R1.7bn war chest available for new investments and is betting that education and energy are its next two growth industries, with financial services and agriculture supporting this growth. CEO of PSG Piet Mouton joins us now on the line.

Piet, so the bulk of your focus is going to be on investing within the energy space, so talk us through the opportunity you’ve identified within that arena.

PIET MOUTON: Just to give you an idea of the size of the energy market in SA, if you look at the cost of what Kusile, Medupi have cost the country, about R30bn per gigawatt. There are about 45GW of installed capacity in SA, which puts the size of the market on about R1.5-trillion. If you include all other forms of energy conversion like heating, steam, etc, it’s a market that’s well over R2-trillion in size.

There is a form of deregulation taking place as well with cheaper alternatives coming in through new technologies. Solar has become significantly cheaper over the last couple of years. It does create an interesting market to play in. It’s highly fragmented, there are many players looking around. I believe we’ve got one of the very best teams in our business called Energy Partners. They have 400 people working there, 80 of them are engineers and we think we can capture a fair percentage of the market over the next couple of years.

BDTV: Okay, so that’s the investment case, and yes, you are known for your ability to grow small businesses, big. And yes, you plan to use PSG alpha to find these investment opportunities, but in this case, there are a few things that stand outside of your control. How do you factor in an x-factor like Eskom for example, that is effectively pulling the strings when it comes to IPPs?

PM: This is the thing, we’re not going to play in the IPP market where you sell to Eskom. We’re going direct B to B, and B to C at the end of the day. So we don’t want to get involved with the SOEs (state-owned enterprises) ultimately. We want to be certain that if we get the contract, the corporate or industrial player on the other side will commit to the payment and the contract.

BDTV: One does assume that if you do go into partnership or into business with a player like Eskom it would put some cap on that growth potential you have identified. Having said that, does more of your focus sit within SA’s borders or are you also exploring the rest of Africa?

PM: We are looking at the rest of Africa. The one part is that many times you do your best deals in your home country because you have all the advantages where you have your contacts and understand the political environment. It’s not perfect in SA but we at least have a full understanding of it. If you go to Zambia where we have some other operations throughout the group over there, they’ve some very funny things over the last couple of years and as an outsider you’re always very unsure when things like that happen. At least in SA we understand the actions as they come out.

Now there are big opportunities in SA. I don’t think everyone should be so dismayed and when everyone is looking outside of SA it makes SA more uncompetitive for players like us at PSG, we actually revel in that.

BDTV: You say you revel in that, but are you being enticed by valuations at which potential assets could be bought? Because of course you mentioned the fact that we are looking at a fragmented market and that alluding, I guess, to consolidation, or room for consolidation within the sector?

PM: Yes, there is a little bit of consolidation that we can do. We’ve bulked up our energy business quite considerably over the last two years specifically making four or five acquisitions. So we will continue doing that if it makes sense and enhances the profile of the company.

Our latest acquisition in Energy Partners is actually buying 50% of a water business that does reverse osmosis, basically turning seawater into drinking water, and if you think about the constraints in the Western Cape, this might be a better long-term solution than trying to find additional space to build dams because there is a real water shortage in the Western Cape and I don’t know if it’s going to be solved in the long-term.

BDTV: Absolutely, and all of this in a very stagnant growth environment. How is the overall operating environment coming to bear on your investment decisions and the kind of growth you’re seeing? Because being able to match that 48% CAGR (compound annual growth rate) achieved to date is certainly not going to be any easy feat.

PM: I think we should park the 48% historic growth. It would probably continue in that trend in about 10-years’ time when you could become one of the biggest companies in the world. So, one needs to be a lot more realistic about the future growth. The base in PSG is very good. Businesses like Capitec, with their recent win as the best bank in the world from the Lafferty Group.

Konsult is one of the fastest-growing financial services businesses, and Curro the number one schooling business. This gives us a great platform to look for these new opportunities. And I come back to the point that as everybody looks for opportunities outside SA, this is still a great country where if you’re willing to work hard and smart, there are significant opportunities in SA and we like to operate in markets that are less competitive.