BUSINESS DAY TV: We are firmly set on growth abroad but are not ignoring SA

BDTV: And also starting to focus more so on your core competencies. You mentioned challenges in the infrastructure space — is this what’s led to the disposal of the building supply group in particular over the course of this year?

AG: Not really. We took the view that 10 years ago we wanted to stay within the South African borders. We did not want to invest abroad. We were limited in growth by Competition Commission’s considerations in the country because we were already dominant in our industries. So we decided to go into the building materials sector, it seemed like a good opportunity, which it was.

We grew the revenue of that business from about R100m 10 years ago to nearly R2bn today, by add-ons and growing branch networks and so on. But we are a small player in that industry and it’s not our core DNA. Our businesses on our industrial consumable side run into, the oldest is 130 years old. So for us that’s our true calling, we get better returns on those investments and the price that was offered by the Steinbuild Group, you mentioned Steinhoff a little bit earlier, Steinbuild they’re much bigger in that industry than we are and it’s a completely natural fit for them.

So we saw it as a good exit for us. If you look at the results from that division you may argue that we shouldn’t have sold it but we are very happy with the decision, it gives us the opportunity now to really focus on our industrial consumables.

BDTV: Okay so that makes sense. I find it interesting that you say that your focus was staying within SA’s borders and this was a strategy you employed way back?

AG: Correct.

BDTV: Flash forward to today given all that’s unfolding in the political environment, the economic environment, is that a strategy you’re sticking to?

AG: No, so about … in 2013 we invested in a company in Singapore which was listed there, we de-listed it, a company called Kian Ann Engineering, involved in earth-moving machinery parts and that was our first foray into off-shore investment proper.

We want to grow our revenue line to 50% nonSouth African income as our target by 2020, currently sitting at about 25%, so we firmly set our path on growing internationally. We’re not ignoring SA. SA still has opportunities, especially now because there are consolidation opportunities. When there’s blood on the streets, that’s when you buy businesses.

I’m convinced that SA will come back to where it should be: it’s tough going at the moment, there are dark clouds but SA has been written off many times before. I’ve seen this movie many times and I’m confident that it will come back.

But we also need to diversify as a group out of SA, it’s wise to do that.

BDTV: Absolutely hedge your bets and mitigate some of the risks along the way. Devin, your view on a company like Invicta?

DEVIN SHUTTE: Yes, so Arnold maybe just a question, you guys are really at the coalface of the industry in SA and we’ve come to a really rough period, the good news is that the fact that the recession is looking retrospectively. I just want to get a sense from your clients and competitors and obviously yourselves, how are you guys reading where we are at the moment?

Because from where I’m sitting you’re starting to see just the smallest signs of an uptick in the economy. PMIs have started to move up and that obviously will start to have an impact, but my concern is the lack of investment which you spoke about?

AG: A very big challenge for us. That for us as investors is a problem as well as for SA. We need to create employment, that’s a ticking time bomb. So to answer your question, I was in China recently and had contact with a lot of our suppliers and a lot of customers of ours, and the message, the sense I’m getting is that things are improving as far as demand for product is concerned, in our neck of the woods, the industrial consumables. We can certainly see lead times going out so it suggests global uptick.

In SA, demand is very muted. The GDP is going nowhere at the moment, there aren’t any new facilities opening, a little bit of manufacturing is being supported by the IDC (Industrial Development Corporation) but not enough. There isn’t a framework that says come on let’s invest in mining, or let’s invest in manufacturing or job creation even in agriculture. It’s the biggest opportunity to create jobs. What are we doing there? We’re messing around, there’s no policy framework.

So to answer your question we don’t see the signs in SA, we see consolidation opportunities, tough market, people falling, over getting fatigued after all the years of really fighting the odds and looking forward and saying, woeful, no blue sky. So that gives us an opportunity and I’m optimistic that SA will come back to where it should be.