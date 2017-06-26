Companies / Financial Services

This is why South African banks have won a global award for strength

Lafferty says in back-testing its research model through the financial crisis, it found that there was no relationship between sovereign credit ratings and bank quality

26 June 2017 - 14:27 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: ISTOCK

On Monday, international banking advisory group Lafferty ranked SA’s largest banks as the strongest globally, with the group saying the quality of South African banks had not been affected by recent ratings downgrades.

South African banks have been aggregated as the best globally for the second year in a row in Lafferty’s Global Bank Quality Benchmarking study for 2017, released on Monday.

The study, which is based on an assertion that traditional methods of assessing bank strength are inadequate, ranked 100 major quoted banks in 32 countries for long-term stability and quality of service in corporate and retail banking.

In a statement, Lafferty chairperson Michael Lafferty said when back-testing their model through the financial crisis they found that there was no relationship between sovereign credit ratings and bank quality.

"Banks such as Bear Sterns, Northern Rock and Dexia failed despite enjoying the implicit support of taxpayers in highly-rated sovereigns," Lafferty said.

"Conversely we have found that well-capitalised, conservatively-managed, retail-focused banks that operate in developing economies can be higher quality banks than highly-leveraged, unfocused banks," he said.

The five South African banks included in the study were Absa, Capitec, First Rand, Nedbank and Standard Bank.

In June, Moody’s downgraded the long-term local and foreign currency ratings of South African banks and insurers to Baa3, citing the South African government’s declining credit profile. The cut by Moody’s by one notch came with warnings that the South African government was likely to be significantly overestimating GDP growth rates for the rest of 2017.

The Banking Association SA at the time blamed a lack of accountable leadership and political uncertainty for the downgrade, saying it believed South African banks retained global investor confidence and were well-capitalised.

Mkhwebane's move on Reserve Bank mandate is unlawful, dangerous and suspect

Former governor does not mince words: the Reserve Bank is under attack from a fellow constitutional agency
Business
1 day ago

A public protector’s job is to make sure people stick to the law — not change it

Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s foray into economics is embarrassing and without precedent, writes Cathleen Powell
Opinion
2 days ago

