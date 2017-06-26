This is why South African banks have won a global award for strength

In a statement, Lafferty chairperson Michael Lafferty said when back-testing their model through the financial crisis they found that there was no relationship between sovereign credit ratings and bank quality.

"Banks such as Bear Sterns, Northern Rock and Dexia failed despite enjoying the implicit support of taxpayers in highly-rated sovereigns," Lafferty said.

"Conversely we have found that well-capitalised, conservatively-managed, retail-focused banks that operate in developing economies can be higher quality banks than highly-leveraged, unfocused banks," he said.

The five South African banks included in the study were Absa, Capitec, First Rand, Nedbank and Standard Bank.

In June, Moody’s downgraded the long-term local and foreign currency ratings of South African banks and insurers to Baa3, citing the South African government’s declining credit profile. The cut by Moody’s by one notch came with warnings that the South African government was likely to be significantly overestimating GDP growth rates for the rest of 2017.

The Banking Association SA at the time blamed a lack of accountable leadership and political uncertainty for the downgrade, saying it believed South African banks retained global investor confidence and were well-capitalised.