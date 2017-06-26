Invicta weathers tough conditions, increases dividend

Investment holding and management company Invicta on Monday reported a 37.3% increase in headline earnings per share to R5 for the year ended March 31 2017.

The company, which is focused on industrial consumable products, capital equipment and parts, grew revenue by 8.4% to R11.5bn, with profit attributable to shareholders up 25.7% to R533m.

The results came "under most difficult circumstances" the company said, citing challenges such as "unusually high volatility" in the rand exchange rate, "the worst drought in living memory" and continued political turmoil.

It said the recession SA entered in the first quarter of 2017 also counted against the group. SA’s economy shrank in the fourth quarter of 2016 and first quarter of 2017 — the third and fourth quarters of Invicta’s financial year.

Operating profit rose 48% to R1.01bn, while profit from continuing operations was up 22% to R575m. Revenue from continuing operations rose 9.5% to R9.6bn.

Profit growth outstripped revenue growth, which Invicta attributed to "improved gross profit management, cost containment and reduced foreign exchange cost".

Cash generated by all operations rose 130% to R1.35bn. This marks a recovery, as in the previous year cash generation dropped 39%.

It said its strategic focus was cash generation in its existing businesses.

The company declared an ordinary share cash dividend of 94.51c per share. That took the dividend for the year to 167c, up 18% from 142c last year.