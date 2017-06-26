Banks leery of the risk involved in Mining Charter deals
SA’s plan to force mining companies to give the black majority a bigger stake in the nation’s mineral wealth faces a major obstacle: convincing banks to back billions of dollars of fresh deals in an industry in decline.
Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane said on June 15 that local mines should be at least 30% owned by black people, up from the previous requirement of 26%. The mining companies need banks to help fund transactions that transfer the stakes to black investors who often do not have the capital to invest. Companies often use dividends or divert cash flows to pay off the debt on behalf on the black empowerment partners, which means full ownership only vests years later.
"The charter will have an effect on our ability to finance the mining industry in SA," said Ursula Nobrega, an Investec spokesperson. "We already exercise caution as to who and what projects we finance."
The introduction of the latest charter triggered a sell-off in mining stocks and a drop in the rand amid the concern that the new rules will deter investment when the country is already in recession.
The sector, once the economy’s bedrock and the foundation on which Johannesburg was built, now accounts for only 7.3% of GDP, while fixed-investment into the industry shrank, hitting a 10-year low 2016, according to the Chamber of Mines, which represents the biggest producers. SA holds the biggest reserves of platinum, chrome and manganese and mining companies operating in the country include Anglo American, Glencore and AngloGold Ashanti.
The new rules do not give credit for deals already concluded and from which black shareholders have since divested. They also impose a community-development tax equal to 1% of revenue and expand quotas for buying goods and services from black-owned companies.
The Chamber of Mines said it would challenge the new rules in court, while Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa called for the charter to be reconsidered and the ANC said the legislation could cause job losses.
With mining companies using diminishing cash flows to finance empowerment deals, "there could be fewer bankable transactions", Sandile Mbulawa, head of resource finance for Rand Merchant Bank (RMB), said in an interview. If the charter was implemented in its current form, fewer companies would meet RMB’s predetermined measures for funding approval, said business development director Henk de Hoop.
Moody’s Investors Service said the proposals were credit negative for mining companies because they were likely to require miners to use cash or raise debt to facilitate the equity transfer.
"We expect that current shareholders are unlikely to support a further dilution of their equity interests," Moody’s said in a report on June 21.
The industry is, to many, symbolic of the country’s ongoing inequalities with its highly paid, mainly white, male executives overseeing hundreds of thousands of workers labouring in some of the world’s deepest and most dangerous mines. Yet critics say many earlier deals have mainly created a politically connected elite and, in some cases, deterred foreign investors.
By 2014, all member companies of the Chamber of Mines had complied with legislation requiring them to have 26% black ownership, according to the organisation. At that stage, black investors held stakes equivalent to 38% of the mining industry, the chamber said.
"The availability of bankable opportunities will determine whether our exposure to the sector will grow or shrink," Nedbank Group CEO Mike Brown said on Friday. While Nedbank remains committed to funding the South African mining industry, it will "carefully assess the risks of every client and transaction".
President Jacob Zuma said last week in Parliament that he supported the charter.
The current version of the charter is "clumsy, inconsistent and lacks clarity", Brown said. There was going to be a lengthy legal process and a long period of uncertainty, all of which was "bad news for the mining industry and investment, growth, jobs and the South African economy."
Bloomberg
