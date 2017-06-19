China-backed AIIB’s coal policy riles green groups

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank has pledged to use its investments to help members fulfil their commitments to the Paris climate accord, from which the US is withdrawing.

"We will not consider proposals if we are concerned about the environmental and reputational impact," the bank’s president, Jin Liqun, said on Friday at the opening ceremony.

But the bank did get pushback from environmental groups who said they were disappointed the bank’s new energy industry strategy left the door open for coal sector investment.

"I have a hard time reconciling … a statement that says upfront the purpose of the energy strategy is to help countries meet their commitments under the Paris agreement, with ‘we’re going to finance coal projects’," said Andrew Deutz of Nature Conservancy.

Jin said after many rounds of discussion on the bank’s energy policy, "this is the best we can achieve", adding there were no new coal projects in its pipeline of investments.

The bank began operations 18 months ago and has approved $2.5bn in loans. It expects that to reach about $4bn by the end of 2017.

Reuters