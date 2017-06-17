BUSINESS DAY TV: Things are tougher, says Peregrine’s Hertz

Most of our shareholders are more interested in what our sustainable earnings are so the market actually quite liked the results today, but things are tougher.

BDTV: Things are tougher. Let’s draw some distinctions between your various business categories though because you’ve got growth coming through on an operational level from Peregrine, Capital Securities and Java Capital and then pulling in the opposite direction is Citadel of course and then the translated earnings of Stenhem?

JH: We had some superstar performers, Java Capital was up 46% this year. They’ve really established themselves as the leading player in independent corporate finance in South Africa and they’ve done incredibly well this year.

But even the businesses that were so called weaker did well operationally. you take a business-like Citadel. It’s performance fees were under pressure, it will always be the case when the rand is particularly strong. It has up to half of its clients’ earnings offshore and so in times when the rand is particularly strong as it was this year, performance in rands comes under some pressure.

But their annuity earnings were very strong. They made back almost all the losses on the performance fee side through strong annuity earnings finishing only 5% weaker, which was a good result.

On the securities side, we’ve had many years of strong performance, we now run the second largest stockbroker on the JSE both by value and by volume and so being up 6% in a year where trading volumes in the JSE as you’ve reported before, down 20% year on year is a good result for us. We’ve been protected in that business by having a great deal of machine trading, algorithmic trading, and hedge fund prime broking which certainly protected us.

But we didn’t see the volatility this year, which we generally enjoy. That didn’t come through despite losing finance ministers and deputy finance ministers, the market just continues on its way and the rand continues to strengthen.

JH: We have been somewhat surprised, to be honest, when we see what happened in the Nene situation in 2015 December, there was huge volatility. This year we saw nothing like that and when there’s no volatility people don’t use derivatives as much to protect their portfolios and that obviously has an effect on us. We run the largest derivative broking business in the country so there’s a knock-on effect there.

BDTV: Absolutely before I bring you into the conversation Nesi I just want to hone in on Stenhem because profit from that division halving and yes we’ve had rand strength and lower performance fees coming to bear but also an anomaly and that is the settlement of a claim. Give us some detail there because that’s pretty scant in the earnings release itself.

JH: Sure — we’ve had a pending matter for many years which we settled in the first half of the financial year, and what that did was it basically made our earnings in that period zero for the first half. We’re actually very strong in the second half. The asset management business there is a £3m earner and that’s without performance fees. We expect it to make even more money than that this year, so we would expect that business to be probably our superstar in 2018.

But the real issue there was the 20% strengthening of the rand against the pound and perhaps more importantly, we own a property business which has both UK and European property. Post Brexit that listed company was down 30% along with many other UK based property counters and that went all the way through the earnings.

So, again, when we look at the numbers this year and see ourselves with 75% annuity base, the base for growth in years moving forward is very encouraging.

BDTV: What’s your view Nesi on a company like Peregrine? Of course it’s about to venture into restructuring as well, we’re looking at a separately listed new co emerging, we’ve got Jonathan Hertz stepping down, a new CEO taking the helm — your view on Peregrine?

NESI CHETTY: You’ve got to contrast the earnings decline with the strong asset growth that they’ve had in their individual businesses, you do get offsets so in the traditional wealth manager like Citadel, the assets are still .. .asset growth is still strong, so they’ve got about R45bn assets, client retention is actually good in that business and you will have that offset where you have the stronger rand when the translation results into weaker results.

Peregrine Capital, their flagship hedge fund, they’ve had strong asset growth so they’re up to about R8bn, but one must understand that overall levels for the investment markets are lower. So the level of performance fees that you’d get in these types of businesses are much lower.

So the quality of the business … the operations are good if you look at it from a cash flow perspective, they’re generating quite good cash. The restructure does give them an exciting opportunity to repackage some of the businesses so typically the excess, the excess balance sheet investments are now going to Newco.

The expected NAV of that is going to be close to R1bn, but what you will find from the residual group that the earnings stream will be a lot more stable, the level of annuity income will increase and they will be in a much better position to pay a higher level of earnings out as dividends.

BDTV: To leverage off some of that opportunity though a lot of the onus then put on the new person at the helm Jonathan, of course this is the last set of results you’ll be delivering, Financial Director Robert Katz serving as acting CEO, why the delay in appointing a new CEO?

JH: When you are listing a new business which we are doing to house all the excess assets that we have, well over R1bn there, the Board feels that they want to get through that new situation, that new board will require a CEO of its own, so a final decision will be made definitely during the current calendar year, as soon as we’ve done the listing of the new business and it will be announced before we come out with our interim results in November. So it’s a prudent situation from a board perspective, Rob’s been a partner of mine throughout, we’ve presented results together and I have total confidence that he’ll do a fantastic job.

