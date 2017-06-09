Deutsche refuses to share details of its relationship with the Trumps
Tokyo — Deutsche Bank said it is unable share information on its relationship with US President Donald Trump and his family, responding to a request from Democratic Party legislators to hand over findings on two politically charged matters.
The German bank’s lawyers said in a statement on Thursday that it could not provide information even if the customer was a government official because the lender was required by law to maintain confidentiality of nonpublic information.
"While we seek to co-operate, we must obey the law," they said.
Representative Maxine Waters of California and four other Democrats on the house financial services committee asked Deutsche Bank to hand over findings on two issues: its banking on behalf of Trump and trades from the bank’s Moscow operation that helped move about $10bn out of Russia.
The legislators asked the Frankfurt-based lender for an internal report about its conduct in the Russian "mirror trading" scandal. They also asked for any internal review of Trump’s business dealings with the bank, descriptions of which have surfaced in news reports.
Bloomberg
