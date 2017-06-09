‘Bad bank’ feels recession bite

Residual Debt Services (RDS), the "bad bank" of failed lender African Bank, has warned that its collections could come in below its targets, due in part to SA’s slide into recession.

Curator Tom Winterboer is also cautious about what effect possible debt relief for local consumers might have on its collections in the future.

But releasing results for the six months to March on Thursday, Winterboer said that those who were left with debt in the failed lender "are in a much better position than they initially thought they might be".

"The estimates we gave them [at the time of concluding the African Bank restructuring in April 2016] were much lower than where we are now, so we are doing much better than we anticipated," said Winterboer.

RDS’s net advances have dropped to R1.77bn as it runs down the loans book.

The entity is still racking up hefty interest costs on its bond instruments of about half a billion rand every six months, which contributed to RDS’s R450m loss on operations for the six-month period, against a profit of R42m for the period from April 4 2016 to the end of September.