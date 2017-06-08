Sasfin enters into BEE deal with Wiphold

Sasfin said on Thursday that it has a reached a deal with Women Investment Portfolio Holdings (Wiphold) in which the latter would subscribe for 25.1% in the financial services group for R413m.

Sasfin provides transactional banking services to high-net-worth individuals, small-and medium-sized businesses and corporates.

Wiphold and Sasfin have also entered into a services agreement in terms of which Wiphold will provide Sasfin with services relating to promoting and growing Sasfin’s business, particularly in the area of business development and in key internal focus areas.

These areas include group procurement, recruitment, stakeholder relations and providing the Sasfin group with strategic inputs in its transformation journey. "This transaction underscores Sasfin’s commitment to transformation and will result in Sasfin having the highest black-equity ownership of any JSE-listed banking group," CEO Roland Sassoon said in a statement.

The transaction remains subject to a number of conditions, including regulatory and shareholder approvals.

The subscription price per share represents a 5.6% premium to the Sasfin 30-day volume weighted average share price of R48.27, up to and including June 6.