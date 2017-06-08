Residual Debt Services reports a R450m operating loss to end-September

Residual Debt Services (RDS) — the "bad bank" portion of African Bank Investments Limited (Abil) — reported a R450m operating loss for the six months to end-September on Thursday.

When formerly JSE-listed Abil went into curatorship in June 2015, it was split into a "good bank" which continued trading as African Bank, a "bad bank" renamed RDS, and a listed company which resumed trading as African Phoenix on February 1.

African Phoenix remains a shareholder of RDS. The bank is not in a position to pay dividends to its shareholders or interest to sub-ordinated debt holders, the statement said.

RDS curator Tom Winterboer said a R3.3bn loan from the South African Reserve Bank had been repaid with interest by September 1, 2016.

Another senior creditor is South African Revenue Services. "Due to the uncertainty relating to this matter, no deferred tax asset or liability has been raised in the financial statements," RDS said.

Loan advances were reduced to R5bn from R7bn.

"Overall, collections are running smoothly and slightly above forecast, albeit with reduced expectations for future collections, as the book pays down," Winterboer said.

As a result of winding down RDS’s load book, cash inflow from operating activities reduced to R1.3bn from R2bn.