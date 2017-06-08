Companies / Financial Services

Insurers’ fears grow after vicious storm and fires in Western Cape

08 June 2017 - 14:04 Renee Bonorchis
A storm brews over Cape Town on Tuesday. Picture: RUVAN BOSHOFF
A storm brews over Cape Town on Tuesday. Picture: RUVAN BOSHOFF

Property and casualty insurers face an even tougher year than expected after Cape Town experienced its worst storm in 30 years and dozens of fires engulfed the region around the town of Knysna this week.

The insurers, including Santam, Old Mutual’s Mutual & Federal and Rand Merchant Investment’s OUTsurance unit, are already being battered by an economy that slipped into a recession in the first quarter, the country’s credit rating downgrade to junk status, continued political turmoil and unemployment at a 14-year high.

"Profit will be under pressure," said Richard Hasson, an analyst at Electus Fund Managers in Cape Town. "In a weak economic environment, such as low GDP growth and increasing unemployment, claims typically pick up, which will not be good for them. The recent fires and storms will affect the companies."

The storm in Cape Town claimed at least eight lives, blew roofs off houses, flooded buildings, downed power lines and forced schools to close on Wednesday. About a five-hour drive to the east, around the wealthy towns of Knysna and Plettenberg Bay, more than 26 fires broke out late on Wednesday, with "severe devastation" in at least 12 suburbs, according to local government officials.

The expected influx of claims may not push the bigger property and casualty insurers into losses for the year, but companies such as Zurich Insurance Company and Auto & General Insurance may struggle, Adrian Cloete, analyst at PSG Wealth, said by phone from Cape Town. The reinsurance programmes will help absorb the effect, although underwriting margins are likely to contract, he said.

Santam, which said recently that underwriting results were under pressure, dropped as much as 2.9% to its lowest level on a closing basis in almost four months. Old Mutual declined as much as 1.1% and RMI fell more than 2%.

Bloomberg

SANDF to boost resources to fire-struck Knysna

Thousands evacuated in the most destructive fire in a built up area in recent memory
National
5 hours ago

Western Cape storm wreaks havoc, kills eight

Extreme weather forces the closure of Cape Town harbour, flash floods and extensive damage
National
22 hours ago

SANDF on emergency standby in Western Cape

The defence force has been placed on emergency standby in the storm-hit Western Cape
National
22 hours ago

Cape braces for worst storm in decades

Emergency services are preparing, as much-needed rain will blow in on winds of up to 90km/h
National
3 days ago

