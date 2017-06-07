Companies / Financial Services

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Wonga aims to transform loan shark reputation

07 June 2017 - 05:55 Hanna Ziady
Wonga has struggled to shake its loan shark image. Picture: REUTERS
Wonga has struggled to shake its loan shark image. Picture: REUTERS

Embattled payday lender Wonga appears to have cleaned up its act, saying it has undergone a massive transformation with plans to diversify into other financial products.

Wonga, which offered short-term loans that had to be paid back in a single instalment, would soon enable customers to repay their loans in multiple, smaller instalments, CEO Brett van Aswegen said on Tuesday.

The lender would introduce, via a partnership model, other financial services offerings, such as saving and insurance products, he said.

Over the last few months, we’ve introduced lots of changes at Wonga to make sure we offer better, fairer loans to customers

Following run-ins with the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority and a compliance notice from the National Credit Regulator, London-headquartered Wonga has struggled to shake its loan shark image.

Its South African founder, Errol Damelin, quit its board in 2014, amid intense scrutiny of the UK’s payday lending industry. At the time, the Financial Conduct Authority ordered Wonga to pay more than £2.6m in compensation for bullying defaulting customers with letters from nonexistent law firms.

"Over the last few months, we’ve introduced lots of changes at Wonga to make sure we offer better, fairer loans to customers," Wonga now says on its website.

The group’s revenue has declined sharply after the implementation of stricter lending criteria, falling 64% to £77.2m for the year to December 2015.

The South African unit was aiming to "break even through our transformation", said Van Aswegen. Wonga had implemented robust affordability assessments, in line with recently promulgated domestic credit laws, as far back as October 2014. This had hurt profitability, he said.

The company charged interest of 3% on all loans to customers, which was below what was allowed in terms of the National Credit Act.

In partnership with Intelligent Debt Management, which owned DebtBusters, Wonga had launched a money academy to provide financial literacy training via short videos.

Educating people about their finances would lead to lower-risk customers in future, Van Aswegen said.

He joined Wonga in 2015 from consumer finance business afb. He left Lewis, where he was credit risk director, in 2011, after more than 12 years there.

Deadline for banks to submit third-party data to SARS has come and gone

The requirements are aimed at facilitating greater tax transparency, helping authorities tackle base erosion and profit shifting and improving ...
Companies
1 day ago

Net1 picks watchdog for dispute resolution

Net1 has come under fire following allegations that its subsidiaries benefited unduly from the social grants contract
Companies
1 day ago

Guptas’ Oakbay loses its JSE sponsor River Group

Oakbay is not in breach of any JSE rules and River Group will stay on until the end of July
Companies
1 day ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Four board members quit PetroSA
Companies / Energy
2.
Hikes on cards as Nersa and Eskom appeal is upheld
Companies / Energy
3.
Caxton intervenes in bid to uncover control ...
Companies
4.
COMPANY COMMENT: Listing numbers show Oakbay is ...
Companies
5.
Edcon shuts stores in bid to save sales
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

No PIC push to transform Barclays
Companies / Financial Services

ZAR X captures TWK listing as brokers sign up
Companies / Financial Services

Deposits insurance plan on track
Companies / Financial Services

Grindrod CEO taking early retirement in July
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Why La Concorde is a gift to investors
Companies / Financial Services

CSG spots the gap in consolidation of security sector
Companies / Financial Services

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.