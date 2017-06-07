R700m: this is how much it costs on security alone to try to keep pension pay-points safe from armed robbers.

NET1 UEPS Technologies — which owns Cash Paymaster Services (CPS)‚ which is responsible for paying 22-million grants to 10.6-million recipients across the country — revealed the figure during a trip to one of the pay-points in the Eastern Cape.

Newly appointed Net1 CEO Herman Kotzé told TimesLIVE during the company’s media junket in Bizana last week that security at pension pay-points is the "single biggest expense" of CPS’s operating costs. The company has outsourced its security function to Fidelity‚ which has specialised vehicles to carry cash to pension pay-points.

Net1’s chief operations officer‚ Nanda Pillay‚ said an assessment was done monthly‚ in consultation with the police‚ to determine the requirements of each pension pay-point. "We engage with the South African Police Services and we build the security plan. In some instances there are four or five armed guards. Where we think the risk is high we increase it. Where we think the risk is even higher we have helicopters circling‚" he said.