Companies / Financial Services

OVERSIGHT

Net1 picks watchdog for dispute resolution

06 June 2017 - 06:35 Hanna Ziady
Neville Melville. Picture: TREVOR SAMPSON
Neville Melville. Picture: TREVOR SAMPSON

Neville Melville would act as an ombudsman in disputes pertaining to financial services and value-added products sold by subsidiaries of Net1 UEPS Technologies, the company said on Monday.

"We are aware of persistent public complaints about the functioning of our call centre and dispute-resolution process, which we have been unable to verify despite our best efforts," said newly appointed CEO Herman Kotzé.

He said he was delighted that Melville had agreed to establish an ombud function. "We are committed to providing our customers with outstanding service and we are confident that Neville’s vast experience will assist us in achieving our goals, while providing independent oversight and reporting."

UNDER FIRE

Net1 has come under fire following allegations that its subsidiaries benefited unduly from the social grants contract administered by Cash Paymaster Services, also a Net1 company, by selling and marketing products such as micro loans and insurance to social grant recipients. This culminated in Net1 founder and CEO Serge Belamant stepping down at the end of May. He received a severance package of $8m.

Kotzé, previously the chief financial officer, has been with Net1 for 18 years. He is now functioning in two roles, as CEO and chief financial officer, while the company searches for his replacement.

SERVICES PROVIDED

"The services provided by [Melville] will include receiving complaints from customers, including social-grant recipients, seeking any outstanding information necessary for a decision and settling the complaints by way of conciliation, mediation, fact finding or decision binding upon [Net1]," it said.

"The ombudsman will function independently from the company’s established query and dispute resolution process."

At present, Melville is the consumer goods and services ombudsman, having served as the banking ombud for  seven years.

He attended a community meeting as an independent observer in the Western Cape on Monday, together with Net1 representatives and Grindrod Bank, relating to complaints raised by social grant recipients.

Net1 said it expected to publish the ombudsman’s terms of reference, reporting obligations, contact details and a customer service charter before the end of June.

New Net1 CEO defends Serge Belamant’s golden handshake

Herman Kotze says the biggest portion of his predecessor’s severance package relates to shares he owned in the company
Companies
4 days ago

EDITORIAL: Net1’s odious legacy

Belamant may be gone, but those shareholders are fooling themselves if they believe his departure will magically solve all the company’s reputational ...
Opinion
5 days ago

How World Bank unit’s goals were sabotaged by capture of SA grants

Asset owners drive inequality when they act with impunity and avoid accountability for their investee firms, write Audrey Elster and Dugan Fraser
Opinion
8 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Oakbay dropped by JSE sponsor River Group
Companies
2.
Edcon shuts stores in bid to save sales
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Oakbay upbeat despite dwindling cash
Companies / Mining
4.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Renewables sector being ravaged by ...
Companies / Industrials
5.
Yield pulls in listed property sector investors
Companies / Property

Related Articles

New Net1 CEO defends Serge Belamant’s golden handshake
Companies / Financial Services

NPA sticks to its decision over deductions by Net1
National

ANN CROTTY: A growing sense
of unfairness
Opinion / Boardroom Tails

Net1 gets green light for social grant deductions
Companies / Financial Services

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.