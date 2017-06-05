TELECOMMUNICATIONS
Net1 explains why Blue Label deal was called off
Net1 has moved quickly to explain its decision not to proceed with the acquisition of a 15% holding in Blue Label for R2bn, saying this transaction along with that of Cell C and airtime distributor DNI-4PL Contracts, would have been detrimental to shareholder value.
But Net1 will still proceed with the acquisition of a 15% shareholding in Cell C for R2bn and 49.6% in DNI for an undisclosed amount.
The proposed three investments by Net1 required the utilisation of cash reserves, bank finance and the issuance of shares of its common stock to fund the transactions.
It said the material reduction in the Net1 share price in the first five months of 2017 and the lack of volume demand for its shares at this time would have made it detrimental to Net1 shareholder value for it to proceed with a share placement.
"The board accordingly concluded that Net1 could only use cash resources and bank debt and could therefore only conclude two of the three investments," the company said. At the time of the announcement of the proposed deal with Blue Label on October 5 2016, Net1 was trading at R128.60, but the stock has since declined by about 11% to trade at about R123.50 on Friday.
Net1 had initially proposed to acquire Blue Label’s shares at R16.96, representing a 10% discount. Blue Label has declined 24.70% since October to R15.40.
Blue Label proposed to acquire 45% of cellphone company Cell C for R5.5bn.
Analysts have speculated that Net1 probably pulled the plug on the Blue Label deal because of the change in direction by new management following the departure of founder and CEO Serge Belamant.
But Net1 dismissed that, saying that recently appointed CEO Herman Kotze did not unilaterally terminate the subscription agreement with Blue Label. "The decision not to invest was made by the full Net1 board before the end of May 2017," Net1 said.
Meanwhile, Kotze has defended the $8m severance payment to Belamant, who was forced into early retirement, saying that his three decades of service was taken into account, as was Belamant’s income that was forfeited due to his early retirement.
"We have to take cognisance of what they say, but on the other hand, it’s as a result of the initial steps taken by them that we’ve ended up in a position where we’ve agreed with Serge that he must take this early retirement package," Kotze told reporters in Kokstad, on the border of the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, on Thursday.
Belamant, who was paid $3.6m in the 2016 financial year, was due to retire in 2018.
with Bloomberg
