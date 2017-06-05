Net1 explains why Blue Label deal was called off

But Net1 will still proceed with the acquisition of a 15% shareholding in Cell C for R2bn and 49.6% in DNI for an undisclosed amount.

The proposed three investments by Net1 required the utilisation of cash reserves, bank finance and the issuance of shares of its common stock to fund the transactions.

It said the material reduction in the Net1 share price in the first five months of 2017 and the lack of volume demand for its shares at this time would have made it detrimental to Net1 shareholder value for it to proceed with a share placement.

"The board accordingly concluded that Net1 could only use cash resources and bank debt and could therefore only conclude two of the three investments," the company said. At the time of the announcement of the proposed deal with Blue Label on October 5 2016, Net1 was trading at R128.60, but the stock has since declined by about 11% to trade at about R123.50 on Friday.