Caerus sold to Old Mutual unit

05 June 2017 - 06:33 Moyagabo Maake
Picture: ISTOCK
Old Mutual’s wealth arm, which is due to be demerged from the insurer and dual-listed in Johannesburg and London soon after the release of its 2017 financial results early in 2018 has completed the buyout of advisory business Caerus Capital for an undisclosed amount.

This was in line with Old Mutual Wealth’s strategy of expanding its advisers across the UK. The deal, announced in February and which has now received regulatory approval, adds 300 advisers — responsible for £4bn under advice — to Old Mutual Wealth’s workforce.

It adds to Wealth’s advisory businesses, Intrinsic and Old Mutual Wealth Private Client Advisers, which together have more than 3,000 advisers in their network. They have contributed customer referrals to Quilter Cheviot, Wealth’s investment management unit.

"The strategy at Old Mutual Wealth is to build the leading retail wealth management business in the UK," said spokesman William Baldwin-Charles.

Why Thabo Dloti and Liberty board fell out

New CEO is not an insurance man, but he's a key insider
Business
1 day ago

"Part of that is building a distribution business, hence the acquisition of Caerus."

The Wealth business sold its Italian subsidiary to Phlavia Investimenti earlier in 2017, pocketing £210m.

"The sale of Italy is part of that strategy, through focusing on our core market of the UK and offshore products," said  Baldwin-Charles. "We have now exited all our continental European businesses."

Old Mutual is in the process of separating its four core businesses into independent entities. It also plans to list Old Mutual Emerging Markets, which will be renamed Old Mutual Limited and absorb Old Mutual itself.

 

Old Mutual unit’s listing on the cards

Dual listing of Old Mutual plc’s emerging-markets unit on the Johannesburg and London bourses is expected soon after the release of its results for ...
Companies
10 days ago

Old Mutual Wealth cancels IT deal with DST Systems

New Zealand’s FNZ has been appointed to implement a replacement IT system, which has a preliminary estimated cost of £120m to £160m
Companies
1 month ago

Old Mutual leaves India

Kotak joint venture sold as group breaks up and emerging-market focus turns to Africa
Companies
1 month ago

Companies in this Story

