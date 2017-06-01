Why La Concorde is a gift to investors

He stressed that the controlling shareholder (Hosken Consolidated Investments/Niveus) had indicated a preference for the company’s resources to be retained and utilised to make other investments rather than returned to shareholders.

"The operating cost to manage the company is low and cost of the contract with Niveus for the executive management of the company, is less than 0.5% of the assets of company per annum," said Van der Veen.

"This enables the company to take the required time to evaluate its future, without the burden of an expensive head office and management cost."

Van der Veen indicated that in the interim La Concorde would focus on its property assets — ensuring each property asset had a development or optimisation plan.

Cash resources would continue to be invested in various low risk investment instruments — but the company would be able to access the cash if investment opportunities arose, he said.

"We have no sectoral or risk preferences but at this time it is expected that the majority of the company’s assets will be invested in assets that have a moderate to low investment risk," Van der Veen said.

Opportune Investments CEO Chris Logan argued that La Concorde reflected a remarkable value proposition.

He estimated a "hard" net asset value of R21.30/share.

"There’s also something to cheer in improved transparency [around remaining assets] and the dividends — the first payout since the 34c/share in 2010."