DIVERSIFICATION
CSG spots the gap in consolidation of security sector
CSG Holdings, the services specialist with PSG Group and African Rainbow Capital as large shareholders, sees opportunity for acquisitions in the South African security sector.
Speaking after the release of results for the year to March, CEO Pieter Dry said the fragmented local security sector still offered huge potential for consolidation. CSG has made a number of acquisitions in the sector, most recently buying out Revert Risk Management and Stallion Reaction.
"We are keen on security services that are enhanced by technology," he said.
CSG accounted for about 0.85% of the nearly R50bn of revenue generated in the South African security sector.
In an investment presentation slide, CSG showed that nearly 80% of the security sector was made up of smaller players — outside bigger companies such as Fidelity, Bidvest Protea Coin, G4S, Servest Security and Thorburn.
CSG’s acquisition efforts have been aimed at diversifying the company away from its traditional staffing solutions pitch. But staffing, which spans permanent recruitment and temporary staff, remained the major contributor to its business, accounting for 44% of operating profit.
Dry said that despite reaction to changes in the Labour Relations Act, there was a significant increase in operating profits from temporary employment. A shift towards contract outsourcing could mean higher margins but also meant higher risks.
Overall, CSG performed steadily in the past financial year, with headline earnings per share decreasing only 4% to 19.4c. The dividend was pegged at 5c per share.
Dry said CSG was determined to maintain growth of more than 10% while reinforcing the culture of keeping costs low. Another challenge was to increase the company’s cash conversion rate and keep the dividend payout to between 25% and 33% of earnings.
Cash generated from operations of R101m lagged operating profit of R127m. Dry said temporary staffing solutions required CSG to pay staff and then recoup these amounts from clients, which were stretching payment terms in the tough economic environment.
Please login or register to comment.