Clients receive R100m in payouts in ombud’s insurance rulings

Payouts are the same from a year earlier, says the ombudsman in her first annual results

01 June 2017 - 05:49 Stephen Cranston
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Consumers received R100m in payouts thanks to rulings by the ombudsman for short-term insurance in 2016, almost exactly the same as in the previous year, ombudsman Deanne Wood said.

Wood, a senior counsel, was reporting her first annual results as the ombudsman, having taken the job on March 1 2016.

Wood said that because of operational changes introduced in 2016, as well as "an increased focus on quality outcomes", 1,313 fewer complaints were closed in 2016 than in the previous year, when 8,631 were closed.

She said that the average turnaround time for complaints "remained within commendable levels at 91 days", but the number of cases that took a long time to resolve was up sharply.

In 2016, 16% of cases took more than 150 days to resolve compared with 6% in 2015. But at least more than a third of complaints were resolved in far less than 60 days.

Insurers that had a hefty proportion of claims settled against them included Guardrisk (48%), Hollard (34%), Discovery Insurance (28%), Mutual & Federal (25%) and Santam (26%). Worst of all was Lion of Africa, in which 100% of claims were in favour of the clients.

The industry average is 27%.

Two new short-term insurers have joined the ombudsman’s scheme — Workerslife Insurance and Professional Provident Society Short-Term Insurance.

According to Wood, long-standing complaints concerned matters of significant complexity. Any delays could usually be explained by a lengthier than usual evidence-gathering and evaluation process.

She said that to achieve the right balance between efficient turnaround times and a job well done, the ombudsman had to change its approach to its work and implement measures to ensure sharper focus on high-quality outcomes.

Deputy ombudsman Edite Teixeira-McKinon said changes that had been made served to ensure that the organisation’s decisions were consistent in approach and represented its collective thinking. They also strived to encourage greater accuracy in the outcomes of the recommendations made and to ensure that the quality of the work they produced was high.

