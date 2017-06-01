Companies / Financial Services

Barclays plc to sell a 22% slice of African holding

The move brings its long-term target shareholding to about 15%

01 June 2017 - 05:42 Moyagabo Maake
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Barclays plc will be selling down more of its interest in Barclays Africa than the market expected, bringing its long-term target shareholding to about 15%.

The British bank had previously said it was selling its stake in its African subsidiary in response to regulatory and accounting requirements, which meant a shareholding of about 20% in Barclays Africa.

But in announcing its second overnight book-build process on Wednesday to offload 22% of its shares in Barclays Africa to institutional investors, such as pension funds and asset managers, with the results expected on Thursday, it said the target would be much lower than that.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link below to go to the full article: Barclays plc to offload 22% of African holding

If you would like to subscribe  to BusinessLIVE Premium to read the full story, please click here: Subscribe  

Premium content is not yet available on the app. Please use the desktop site to subscribe.

Why the PIC must link funding to interventionism

There is a case for the Public Investment Corporation to broaden its mandate to include a much more interventionist role in the economy, writes John ...
Opinion
2 days ago

Barclays Africa sets its sights on empowerment deal

The banking group aims to meet Financial Sector Code target
Companies
15 days ago

Regional banks in Africa need to balance risk with financial inclusion

As global banking retreats amid tighter regulations, the continent has to find solutions to remain connected, writes David Hodnett
Opinion
15 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Liberty CEO Thabo Dloti left over strategy
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Edcon shuts stores in bid to save sales
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Black CEOs ranks thinned by Thabo ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Busa joins challenge against Eskom’s request
Companies / Energy
5.
Serge Belamant to get $8m payout and continue ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Liberty CEO Thabo Dloti left over strategy
Companies / Financial Services

E-mails: Guptas tried to buy social grants bank Grindrod
National

London Stock Exchange to buy Citigroup’s analytics business
Companies

IN-DEPTH ANALYSIS: Banks strive for balance as radical transformation storm ...
Companies / Financial Services

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.