Finbond investor woos minorities with discount

A takeover of one of Finbond Group’s largest shareholders has triggered a mandatory offer to minority shareholders, which the buyer is trying to avoid by offering a discount on Finbond’s share price.

The buyer and large shareholder, the Riskowitz Value Fund — a US hedge fund — has also obtained irrevocable undertakings from four of the group’s shareholders controlling 53.92% of the shares agreeing not to accept the offer. Riskowitz and Conduit Capital, now control 36.8% of Finbond’s shares.

At R2.91 per share, the offer is a discount of more than 9% on Finbond’s share price of R3.20 at May 24’s close and 19% to 31% to the fair-value range.

"Riskowitz acquired another asset manager that also owned Finbond shares — Snowball Wealth — that caused them to go over 35%," said Finbond CEO Willie van Aardt. This triggered the mandatory offer, though Van Aardt said the remaining 10% of shareholders were unlikely to accept it. The fair-value range was R3.61 to R4.21 per Finbond share, he said.

It could be lucrative to stay for the minorities and to reject the offer. After buying payday lenders in the US and Canada, the group generated headline earnings of R139.1m for the year to the end of February 2017, 123% up from a year earlier.