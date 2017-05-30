MANDATORY OFFER TRIGGERED
Finbond investor woos minorities with discount
Buyer trying to avoid mandatory offer to minority shareholders by offering a discount on Finbond’s share price
A takeover of one of Finbond Group’s largest shareholders has triggered a mandatory offer to minority shareholders, which the buyer is trying to avoid by offering a discount on Finbond’s share price.
The buyer and large shareholder, the Riskowitz Value Fund — a US hedge fund — has also obtained irrevocable undertakings from four of the group’s shareholders controlling 53.92% of the shares agreeing not to accept the offer. Riskowitz and Conduit Capital, now control 36.8% of Finbond’s shares.
At R2.91 per share, the offer is a discount of more than 9% on Finbond’s share price of R3.20 at May 24’s close and 19% to 31% to the fair-value range.
"Riskowitz acquired another asset manager that also owned Finbond shares — Snowball Wealth — that caused them to go over 35%," said Finbond CEO Willie van Aardt. This triggered the mandatory offer, though Van Aardt said the remaining 10% of shareholders were unlikely to accept it. The fair-value range was R3.61 to R4.21 per Finbond share, he said.
It could be lucrative to stay for the minorities and to reject the offer. After buying payday lenders in the US and Canada, the group generated headline earnings of R139.1m for the year to the end of February 2017, 123% up from a year earlier.
"[This] income relates to initiation and service fees on short-term unsecured loans in North America and SA, card initiation and service fees, management and service fees, prepaid airtime and electricity, insurance commission and commission earned from legal assistance products," said Van Aardt.
Being majority-owned by a hedge fund poses questions for Finbond’s efforts to convert its banking subsidiary’s mutual banking licence into a commercial one. Kuben Naidoo, the head of the Reserve Bank’s bank supervision department, has referred to the central bank’s preference for long-term capital backing from bank shareholders in the past. Hedge funds aim to generate high returns as quickly as possible.
Van Aardt said the group had submitted its application to the Bank, but the Riskowitz-Conduit takeover would have no effect. "Riskowitz and Conduit are shareholders in Finbond Group Limited and not in Finbond Mutual Bank," he said.
