Transaction Capital’s first-half profit rises

24 May 2017 - 10:11 Staff Writer
Minibus taxis in Mamelodi Picture: SOWETAN
Minibus taxi financier and debt collector Transaction Capital on Wednesday reported a 21% growth in first-half core headline earnings to R254m, boosted by the strong performances of its two main operating divisions.

SA Taxi grew headline earnings 22% to R144m in the six months to end-March and generated a return on equity of 24.1%.

SA Taxi’s loans and advances portfolio consists of 27,142 vehicles, about one in every three of the financed national minibus taxi fleet, the company said. The number of loans originated during the first half of 2017 was up 11% and it now finances more than 40% of local new Toyota minibus taxi sales compared with 38% in 2015. SA Taxi’s loans and advances portfolio grew 16% to R7.8bn in the period under review.

The other division, Transaction Capital Risk Services (TCRS), increased core headline earnings by 33% to R93m and generated a return on equity of 20.6%. TCRS incurred one-off acquisition costs of R22m during the period.

"Although SA Taxi and TCRS perform better in a positive economic environment, they are also defensive businesses able to withstand difficult economic conditions," the company said in its results statement.

The company increased its interim dividend by 25% to 15c per share.

