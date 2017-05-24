Transaction Capital’s first-half profit rises

Minibus taxi financier and debt collector Transaction Capital on Wednesday reported a 21% growth in first-half core headline earnings to R254m, boosted by the strong performances of its two main operating divisions.

SA Taxi grew headline earnings 22% to R144m in the six months to end-March and generated a return on equity of 24.1%.

SA Taxi’s loans and advances portfolio consists of 27,142 vehicles, about one in every three of the financed national minibus taxi fleet, the company said. The number of loans originated during the first half of 2017 was up 11% and it now finances more than 40% of local new Toyota minibus taxi sales compared with 38% in 2015. SA Taxi’s loans and advances portfolio grew 16% to R7.8bn in the period under review.