Kevin Hedderwick takes Joffe offer at Long4Life

"Brian had approached me before and I had just come out from an intense corporate environment so I wasn’t sure. But three weeks ago when I was able, we met for tea.... Getting a chance to get back into the main swing of business after taking things a bit more easy is what revved my engine."

Joffe retired in 2016 but in his own words, quickly "got bored". The entrepreneurial dynamo who turned Bidvest into a multibillion-rand conglomerate came out of retirement in 2017 to pursue this new opportunity.

He said his new company would target lifestyle businesses with entrepreneurial teams at the helm in sectors such as beauty, outdoor and sport, as well as retirement villages and restaurants. The company would avoid banking and resource companies.

Hedderwick said he was optimistic about Long4Life’s success. "Both Brian and I are high-performance individuals and we are ambitious. We want to find good companies and make them great companies. Brian will bring the deals and I’m probably more the execution guy who will make them work. Ultimately we want to unlock value for shareholders," he said.

Hedderwick, who is a nonexecutive director at Famous Brands, said: "I absolutely love Famous Brands. It will always have a special place in my heart. Working with Brian is going to be exciting and I hope to have fun."

Long4Life listed on the JSE on April 7, rising to a high of R7.50 from the R5 that institutional investors paid, who subscribed for its placing ahead of its initial public offering.

Shares are trading at about R5.80 valuing the company at R2.35bn.