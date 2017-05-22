Companies / Financial Services

Old Mutual sells another chunk of US unit Omam

22 May 2017 - 08:54 Robert Laing
Old Mutual. Picture: BLOOMBERG/SIMON DAWSON
Old Mutual raised $322m by reducing its remaining stake in New York-listed Old Mutual Asset Management (Omam) to 22.4%, it announced on Monday.

Old Mutual said its offer of 17.3-million Omam shares was subscribed for at $14.55 each — a premium to Omam’s $14.34 closing price on Friday.

This leaves just 3.65% of Old Mutual’s former US subsidiary unsold since it announced in March that HNA Capital had agreed to buy 24.95% of Omam for $446m in a two-step transaction.

The first tranche of this transaction was completed on May 15 when HNA Capital acquired 9.95% of Omam for $15.30 per share.

HNA Capital has agreed to pay $15.75 per share for the 15% of Omam it is buying in the second tranche.

Old Mutual started divesting from Oman in December when it placed 14.95-million shares at $14.25 each.

CEO Bruce Hemphill said in Old Mutual’s financial results released in March that the December deal, in which the group reduced its stake in Omam from 66% to 51%, had raised £230m.

