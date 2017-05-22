VOLATILITY DEFENCE
New JSE futures contract to protect mutton farmers
The JSE’s Chris Sturgess says there is interest in and a need for the instrument to help protect against volatility
The JSE has beefed up its offering of livestock futures contracts with the addition of a lamb carcass contract.
The instrument, which is less than a week old, has seen no action yet, but JSE director of commodity derivatives Chris Sturgess said there was interest and a need for the product.
"We haven’t seen an actual trade go through, but we have chatted to a number of people who have expressed an interest," said Sturgess.
"When we rolled out the beef carcass contract about a year-and-a-half ago, we were approached by stakeholders in the lamb sector who asked us to find an instrument to help protect against volatility.
With the beef contract already in place, this was an easy product to roll out and we had the risk appetite to try it out," he said.
Sturgess said the contract would allow farmers and abattoirs to protect themselves against risk created from movements in the price of mutton.
As the most expensive meat consumed in SA, lamb is sensitive to consumer sentiment. This directly affects the price farmers get for their carcasses.
"Futures contracts can help provide farmers and abattoirs with greater certainty about [their] income. This can help to support the mutton industry, which is well positioned over the medium term to benefit from SA’s growing middle class."
To raise the liquidity of the contracts, only the main hedging months of March, June, September and December will be available for listing. The contracts were launched with June and September 2017 expiry dates.
Sturgess said there were similar contracts in the pipeline.
"We started with beef in December 2015 and now we have lamb. The next will be a feeder-calf contract. In June, we will also launch a wool contract," he said.
Farmers are using lower feed costs to rebuild their herds after the 2016 drought.
They slaughtered 11.5% fewer sheep in March 2017 compared with March 2016, Agricultural Business Chamber head of research Wandile Sihlobo said.
This would probably raise the price of red meat in 2017, said Sturgess.
Please login or register to comment.