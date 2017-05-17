Deutsche faces claims of being criminal organisation

"The trial for Deutsche Bank managers becomes more problematic after the judge’s decision," said Giampiero Biancolella, an attorney specialising in financial crime who is not involved in the case. "If proven, the aggravating circumstance may increase the eventual jail sentence for the market manipulation to a maximum of nine years."

The German bank and Nomura Holdings went on trial in Milan in December, accused of colluding with Monte Paschi to cover up losses that almost toppled the Italian lender before its current battle for survival. Thirteen former managers of Deutsche Bank, Nomura and Monte Paschi were charged for alleged false accounting and market manipulation.

Derivative Trades

Deutsche Bank and Nomura are accused of using complex derivative trades to hide losses at the Italian lender, leading to a misrepresentation of its finances between 2008 and 2012. After the deals came to light in a 2013 Bloomberg News report, Monte Paschi restated its accounts and tapped shareholders twice to replenish capital.

Deutsche Bank and six current and former managers were indicted in Milan October 1 for allegedly helping falsify the Siena-based lender’s accounts through a deal known as Santorini.

The prosecution’s request to label Deutsche Bank an international criminal association hinged on events that occurred in other parts of the globe, including the possible manipulation of an index, which is not the subject of charges in the Milan case.

A 2014 confidential audit commissioned by German regulator Bafin said Deutsche Bank employees may have manipulated internal indexes to help ensure the success of the deal, Bloomberg previously reported. The study, requested by Bafin, said an internal Deutsche Bank review described "abnormalities" in the values of proprietary indexes used to set the price for the Monte Paschi deal in December 2008.