Barclays Africa sets its sights on empowerment deal

With financial services transformation in the spotlight at parliamentary hearings, Barclays Africa is planning to conclude another large empowerment deal to meet the 25% ownership target required by the Financial Sector Code (FSC).

Although the “once empowered, always empowered” rule still stands under the financial services charter and the group enjoys the credentials obtained from its previous large empowerment transaction, the banking group has indicated it is planning another deal.

Speaking after the group’s annual meeting on Tuesday, Barclays Africa chairwoman Wendy Lucas-Bull said the group planned to conclude an empowerment deal, having obtained clarity on the “once empowered, always empowered” principle.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link below to go to the full article: Empowerment deal in Barclays Africa’s sights

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE Premium to read the full story, please click here: Subscribe

Premium content is not yet available on the app. Please use the desktop site to subscribe.