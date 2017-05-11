Investec and Standard shoot holes in forex manipulation case

Investec and Standard Bank have shot holes in the Competition Commission’s collusion case implicating the banks’ currency traders, saying in court filings that the commission had provided no factual evidence to support its allegations.

Investec did not even know how to plead since it could not tell, from the commission’s "vague and embarrassing" referral affidavit, what case it was being called upon to meet, group legal adviser Avrom Krengel said in papers.

A total of 14 banks referred to the Competition Tribunal for alleged price fixing and market allocation in the trading of foreign currency pairs involving the rand have filed exception applications, published on the commission’s website this week, disputing the referral.

The case was referred to the tribunal in February.

Citibank paid the commission a R70m settlement, while Barclays plc, Barclays Capital and Absa are co-operating to be granted leniency.

"The [commission’s] affidavit makes sweeping statements, covering many years, with only vague allegations of misconduct on the part of the respondents. Investec is accordingly unable to discern in respect of what particular conduct it is alleged to have violated sections … of the Competition Act," Krengel said.

In his affidavit, Krengel explained that the commission had provided no specifics on when, how or with whom collusion took place. "[The commission] does not give the dates on which, or places at which, the agreements [to fix prices and divide markets] were entered into, with which of the respondents or by whom on behalf of the parties they were concluded, or what their terms were."

The commission had made repeated reference to conversations that took place on the Bloomberg instant messaging system, but provided no records of these conversations despite being in a position to access this data with the assistance of any Bloomberg user, Krengel said.