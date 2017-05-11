African Pioneer in brand plan

Eastern Cape businessman Stephen Dondolo says his black-owned investment firm African Pioneer Group plans to enter the beverage market with its own brand in mind.

The African Pioneer CEO, who this week clinched a black empowerment deal with Coca-Cola Beverages SA for a 17.5% stake in Appletiser, said the group was ambitious and was creating opportunities to expand its beverage portfolio.

"One day, once the infrastructure is in place, I will develop my own beverage brand," Dondolo said on Wednesday. "This brand will not only compete in SA, but will make a place for itself in the rest of the world as well."

African Pioneer’s investment history is nothing to sneeze at. The group concluded the first major empowerment transaction with fishing company Pioneer Fishing in 1997. It is one of the three shareholders of Woodlands Dairy, the leader in boxed processed milk in SA.

African Pioneer is also a majority shareholder of Caltex Eastern Cape MarketerCaltex East Cape Marketers, the largest purchaser of fuel from Chevron SA.