Citigroup booted trader after five-word message went rival

Madaras is one of five forex currency traders and salespeople based in London to sue Citigroup for wrongful dismissal in the aftermath of the market-manipulation scandal that cost banks about $10bn in fines. At least three other banks were also sued by traders fired amid the fallout.

They have had mixed results, often winning unfair dismissal rulings because banks were too hasty to dismiss staff as a result of regulatory scrutiny.

Judges have been reluctant to award substantial compensation because in most cases they would have been justified in making the firings if the lenders had taken more time to follow proper procedure.

Compensation at London’s employment courts is capped at about £80,000 unless claimants can prove they were victims of discrimination or were punished for disclosing corporate misconduct.

CHAT SESSIONS

The bank probed Madaras’s conduct in three chat sessions between 2010 and 2012. He was cleared of misconduct in two. He will give evidence later this week during the hearing.

His former colleagues, including Perry Stimpson and Baris Ozkaptan, testified that the bank had retroactively condemned information sharing that before the scandal had been encouraged and rewarded.

The review of Madaras’s messages came as part of the bank’s own probe into the foreign-exchange scandal, a spokeswoman said.

"Citi terminated employees who Citi found to have engaged in misconduct, including Madaras," she said.

