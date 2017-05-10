Companies / Financial Services

EMPLOYMENT LAWSUIT

Citigroup booted trader after five-word message went rival

The chatroom message was enough to cost former Citigroup trader David Madaras his job amid foreign-exchange scandal

10 May 2017 - 05:24 Patrick Gower
A man passes a Citibank ATM in New York, the US. Picture: REUTERS
London — A five-word message to a rival banker was enough to cost former Citigroup trader David Madaras his job as the bank fought to appease regulators probing the foreign-exchange scandal engulfing the industry.

Timothy Gately, Citigroup’s Europe, Middle East and Africa head of equities, disclosed the message on the first day of Madaras’s employment lawsuit in London on Tuesday. The executive said the April 2011 chat constituted gross misconduct and firing Madaras was the only appropriate sanction.

"He’s a seller-fking a," Madaras told a rival trader who had just disclosed the identity of a client, Gately said in a filing prepared ahead of the hearing. That chatroom message "validated an external trader’s disclosure of a client name," Gately said in the filing.

CitiBank given whistle-blower status in banking collusion scandal

CitiBank does not have to disclose its local currency trading revenue at the tribunal regarding forex trading collusion by 14 banks
Madaras is one of five forex currency traders and salespeople based in London to sue Citigroup for wrongful dismissal in the aftermath of the market-manipulation scandal that cost banks about $10bn in fines. At least three other banks were also sued by traders fired amid the fallout.

They have had mixed results, often winning unfair dismissal rulings because banks were too hasty to dismiss staff as a result of regulatory scrutiny.

Judges have been reluctant to award substantial compensation because in most cases they would have been justified in making the firings if the lenders had taken more time to follow proper procedure.

Compensation at London’s employment courts is capped at about £80,000 unless claimants can prove they were victims of discrimination or were punished for disclosing corporate misconduct.

CHAT SESSIONS

The bank probed Madaras’s conduct in three chat sessions between 2010 and 2012. He was cleared of misconduct in two. He will give evidence later this week during the hearing.

His former colleagues, including Perry Stimpson and Baris Ozkaptan, testified that the bank had retroactively condemned information sharing that before the scandal had been encouraged and rewarded.

The review of Madaras’s messages came as part of the bank’s own probe into the foreign-exchange scandal, a spokeswoman said.

"Citi terminated employees who Citi found to have engaged in misconduct, including Madaras," she said.

Bloomberg

Bank forex scandal: the Zuma link

It looks as if the lodging of criminal charges against executives at banks involved in an alleged foreign-exchange rigging cartel has the ...
Banks to face more forex charges

Affidavit outlines further allegations against Standard New York and Bank of America involving rigging rand-dollar exchange market
Bankers must learn collusion serves nobody’s best interests

Antitrust cases pile up against banks worldwide over manipulation of foreign exchange rates
