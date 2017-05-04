Companies / Financial Services

Accounting change hits HSBC’s profit

04 May 2017 - 08:52 Agency Staff
The Union Jack flies in front of the HSBC Holdings and Barclays headquarters in London. Picture: BLOOMBERG
The Union Jack flies in front of the HSBC Holdings and Barclays headquarters in London. Picture: BLOOMBERG

Hong Kong — HSBC said on Thursday that pretax profit fell 19% to $4.96bn in the first three months of the year.

The bank said the drop in reported profit was down to a change in the accounting of the fair value of its debt, while the results from a year ago included proceeds from its Brazil business, which was sold in July 2016.

It also posted a 19.5% drop in year-on-year net profit to $3.13bn from $3.89bn in the year-earlier period.

However, it said adjusted pretax profit, which excludes one-time items, rose to $5.94bn from $5.3bn a year earlier, with group CE Stuart Gulliver calling it a "good set of results".

Gulliver said the figure was boosted by a $1bn share buyback as well as progress on cost-saving.

That figure beat estimates of $5.3bn in a survey by Bloomberg News.

The results are the first since the banking giant announced the appointment of a new chairperson in March as part of a management overhaul that includes it choosing a new CE, following a massive drop in profits in 2016.

British businessman Mark Tucker, currently group CE and president of insurance group AIA, will take over from Douglas Flint in October. He will lead the hunt for a new CEO to replace Gulliver who is set to retire in 2018.

AFP

How banks are preparing for Brexit

Britain’s exit from the EU set to bring job relocations
Companies
5 hours ago

No easy ride for HSBC in China’s Pearl River Delta

The world’s sixth-largest bank by assets, HSBC still has a mountain to climb in China
Companies
6 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
PetroSA's future in question as board seeks ...
Companies / Energy
2.
E-toll defaulters threaten future of roads ...
Companies
3.
Tribunal ruling may cost Edcon millions
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
PetroSA board asks for business rescue
Companies / Energy
5.
Why Coronation funds shed South African ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Banks to face more forex charges
Companies

Deficit data eases pressure on Reserve Bank
Business

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.