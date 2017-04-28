Barclays takes £884m hit on African operation

UK banking group Barclays booked an £884m goodwill write-down of its investment in JSE-listed Barclays Africa Group in its first-quarter results released on Friday morning.

Barclays said this was primarily due to the 17% drop in Barclays Africa Group’s share price over the quarter.

Following the £884m impairment, Barclays valued its remaining stake in Absa’s JSE-listed owner at £8.1bn as at March 31.

The London-listed group said the impairment of its African operations, which exclude Egypt and Zimbabwe, resulted in an attributable loss of £801m in the first quarter of 2017 from a profit of £86m in the matching period in 2016.

But the total income from its African operations grew by a third to £1.1bn in the first quarter from £818m in the first quarter of 2016.

The UK banking group announced in March 2016 it intended to divest from its JSE-listed subsidiary.

Barclays said in Friday’s results statement it was "on track to achieve regulatory deconsolidation, with further selldown subject to regulatory approval".

Barclays Africa Group issued a statement on Friday morning alerting shareholders to its UK parent’s results statement.

"Many of our second-half 2016 trends were again evident in the first quarter. Revenue growth slowed, reflecting ongoing economic weakness. The rand was stronger for the first quarter, resulting in a 4% drag on our year-on-year revenue growth," Barclays Africa Group said.

The local group said its guidance for 2017 remained unchanged.

"We continue to expect low to mid-single-digit loan growth, with corporate and investment bank (CIB) growing faster than retail and business banking (RBB), and SA lagging the rest of Africa’s growth in constant currency. Our net interest margin is expected to decline slightly."

Barclays Africa Group said that as previously guided, its net interest margin declined year on year, due to reduced National Credit Act lending caps in SA, regulatory changes in Kenya and a higher proportion of CIB lending.

"Within noninterest revenue in SA, retail net fee and commission income growth remained low, while CIB’s growth was strong. Costs remain well managed, although pre-provision profit declined slightly. Credit impairments decreased noticeably year on year, particularly in rest of Africa banking and CIB in SA.

"Consequently, our return on equity improved somewhat year on year. CIB in SA and rest of Africa banking continued to drive group earnings growth, while RBB in SA and wealth, investment management and insurance declined," Absa’s owner said in Friday’s statement.