Efficient Groups reports decline in profit and headline earnings per share

Diversified financial services group Efficient Group reported a 5% decline in half-year profit after tax to R18m from R19m in the six months to February 2016.

Headline earnings per share for the period also declined by about 5% to 20.22c from 21.26c in the six months to February 2016.

Revenue of R465m was 9% higher than revenue reported for the comparative period. The group said it delivered revenue growth despite the 3% contraction by the JSE all-share index over the six months to February, which negatively affected higher yielding assets under management and assets under consulting.

Efficient group’s products and services include financial planning services, asset management, asset consulting, asset administration, fiduciary services and advisory services. Its business is structured into three business units: financial services, services and solutions, and investments.

It said that despite the poor performance of financial markets and a challenging economic environment, the group’s strategy remained relevant: "The challenging economic environment continues to create merger and acquisition opportunities for the group, and encourages our business units to focus on their product diversification strategies."

The group has declared a dividend of 1.63c per share.