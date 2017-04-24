Reserve Bank to close Bloemfontein and Eastern Cape offices

The Reserve Bank has decided to close its offices in East London, Port Elizabeth and Bloemfontein in line with a new strategy to reduce inefficiencies in its operations.

This follows the approval of a new cash management strategy by the Reserve Bank’s executive earlier in April month.

The new strategy aims to improve the efficiency with which banknotes and coins are supplied to, and collected from, the financial system — a task that is among the key functions of the Reserve Bank.

"The approved strategy will introduce significant changes to the current functioning of the cash supply chain, including a reduction in the physical branch infrastructure, which will result in the closure of the SARB’s Bloemfontein, East London and Port Elizabeth branches by the end of 2017," the Bank’s head of communications Jabulani Sikhakhane said Monday.

"Engagement with staff members and the trade union will continue throughout the implementation process, with the aim of minimising the impact on staff resulting from the changes," he added.

Sikhakhane said the Bank had informed its employees and their representative trade union, Sasbo, about two weeks ago of the pending office closures.

Between August 2016 and March 2017, the Bank had engaged with its staff members and their representative trade union on the proposed strategy.