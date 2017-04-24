Purple Group shares slip after company reports loss

The share price of Purple Group lost 2c, or 4.4%, to 44c after reporting it fell into a loss of R48m in the six months to end-February from a profit of R11m in the matching period.

Interim revenue fell 43% to R37m from R65m.

"Of course I’m disappointed in the result, but I know how well Purple Group is positioned for the changing, informed retail environment," chairman Mark Barnes said in the results statement. Barnes is also the CEO of the South African Post Office.

Purple segments itself into four businesses: its online stockbroker Easy Equities; its over-the-counter derivative trading businesses GT247.com and GT Private Broking; Emperor Asset Management, and investments which contributed 67% of the net loss.

The investment loss was mainly due to a total write-down of R42.9m before tax and R33.3m after tax for Purple Group’s stake in housing financier Real People Investment Holdings.

"The write-down of the Real People asset is a once-off event, whilst disappointing, it is a legacy of Purple Capital and a non-strategic asset of the Purple Group," CEO Charles Savage said.

Its derivatives trading arm suffered a 45% drop in revenue to R33m and a 94% plunge in aftertax profit to R1.1m.

"The decline in revenue was primarily driven by lower client funds, down 10.7%, as trading activity was only down by 1%," the company said in its results statement

Emperor Asset Management suffered is worst performance since 2008, and therefore earned no performance fees.

Easy Equities managed to more than double its accounts to 43,710, with client assets totalling R912m and partner funds under administration totalling R200m.

"The launch of new features and products, including recurring investments and bundles (managed portfolios) in the past six months have started gaining traction and adding to the revenue line," Purple said.