Allan Gray confirms social grants worries

At the meeting Equal Education explained the real effect that unlawful deductions had and requested that Allan Gray disinvest. The meeting heard that Allan Gray’s researchers had tried to contact the CPS call centre 40 times under the pretext of querying deductions, but were never able to reach someone who could assist.

Lapping said this was a matter of deep concern. "People are experiencing deductions and are then totally powerless to do anything about it. They can’t speak to someone to check if they are illegal or to try and get them reversed."

Yoni Bass, Equal Education’s chief financial officer, said the NGO was encouraged by Allan Gray’s response.

"They set up the meeting and came to see us. We had a useful interaction and we’re hopeful they’re going to stick to what they’ve undertaken."

Lapping said Allan Gray continued to be deeply engaged but was still waiting to hear what progress had been made by the Net1 board. He was not sure what was behind the delay.

"I told [Net1 chairman Chris] Seabrooke I did not want to be privy to any information that was not in the public domain." Providing information to Allan Gray not made public could expose the shareholder to charges of insider trading.

In March, in a bid to tackle the criticism facing the company, Seabrooke said he would be assuming the position of chairman from Serge Belamant who had been CEO and chairman of the group since 2003.

There are only five directors on Net1’s board, three of whom are nonexecutives and have been directors since 2005.