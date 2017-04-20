Ann Crotty Writer-at-large
Allan Gray confirms social grants worries

Research by the fund manager confirms numerous NGO concerns over Net1’s handling of its social-grants contract

20 April 2017 - 06:04 AM Ann Crotty
Picture: SOWETAN

Allan Gray’s recent research into Net1 UEPS Technologies has confirmed many of the concerns raised by nongovernmental organisations (NGOs) about the firm’s handling of its social-grants contract, but the fund manager, which holds 16% of Net1, said it wanted to pursue other options before selling.

The fund manager has also undertaken to deepen its research capacity through the addition of an environmental, social and governance officer who will interview companies before considering investment.

Andrew Lapping, chief investment officer at Allan Gray said its researchers had done a lot of digging around Net1 and its subsidiary Cash Paymaster Services and had confirmed many of the concerns raised.

"Clearly with Net1 we didn’t know what we should have known," Lapping said.

Allan Gray would collate the information and present it to the Net1 board. It was still hoping the Net1 board would implement promised changes, including the appointment of new nonexecutive directors.

Lapping’s comments followed the release of a statement by Khayaletisha-based NGO Equal Education, which met senior executives from the fund manager last week, including Lapping, to discuss concerns about deductions from social-grant recipients’ accounts.

"For some time, Equal Education members have been reporting the impact that grant deductions have on their families. Additionally Equal Education staff members hold personal retirement annuities that are managed by Allan Gray," the NGO said.

It requested a meeting so that the fund manager could explain the origin of its investment in Net1 as well as its initial "problematic response" to the social grants crisis and its plans regarding Net1.

People are experiencing deductions and are then totally powerless to do anything about it. They can’t speak to someone to check if they are illegal or to try and get them reversed
Andrew Lapping
chief investment officer Allan Gray

At the meeting Equal Education explained the real effect that unlawful deductions had and requested that Allan Gray disinvest. The meeting heard that Allan Gray’s researchers had tried to contact the CPS call centre 40 times under the pretext of querying deductions, but were never able to reach someone who could assist.

Lapping said this was a matter of deep concern. "People are experiencing deductions and are then totally powerless to do anything about it. They can’t speak to someone to check if they are illegal or to try and get them reversed."

Yoni Bass, Equal Education’s chief financial officer, said the NGO was encouraged by Allan Gray’s response.

"They set up the meeting and came to see us. We had a useful interaction and we’re hopeful they’re going to stick to what they’ve undertaken."

Lapping said Allan Gray continued to be deeply engaged but was still waiting to hear what progress had been made by the Net1 board. He was not sure what was behind the delay.

"I told [Net1 chairman Chris] Seabrooke I did not want to be privy to any information that was not in the public domain." Providing information to Allan Gray not made public could expose the shareholder to charges of insider trading.

In March, in a bid to tackle the criticism facing the company, Seabrooke said he would be assuming the position of chairman from Serge Belamant who had been CEO and chairman of the group since 2003.

There are only five directors on Net1’s board, three of whom are nonexecutives and have been directors since 2005.

