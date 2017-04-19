Shareholder advisers reject Credit Suisse pay plan

Zurich — Credit Suisse continues to face opposition to its pay plans from shareholder advisory groups even after executives and directors offered to forego some of their compensation.

Glass Lewis & Company and Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) reject the bank’s new pay proposal for the board. ISS remains opposed to the bonus packages for executives, while Glass Lewis expressed reservations, but said the voluntary cuts merit shareholder support.

Credit Suisse has come under fire from several shareholder groups over pay packages after the bank posted a second annual loss. Shareholders are due to meet next week to consider the executives’ proposal of voluntary cuts.

Swiss law requires listed companies to give shareholders a binding annual vote on board and executive pay.

Credit Suisse’s stock fell 33% in 2016, with market turmoil, surprise trading losses and legal cases sapping confidence in a turnaround plan.

Bloomberg