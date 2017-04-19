Companies / Financial Services

Shareholder advisers reject Credit Suisse pay plan

Credit Suisse has come under fire from several shareholder groups over pay packages after the bank posted a second annual loss

19 April 2017 - 05:13 AM Jan-Henrik Förster
Credit Suisse Group's headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland. Picture: BLOOMBERG

Zurich — Credit Suisse continues to face opposition to its pay plans from shareholder advisory groups even after executives and directors offered to forego some of their compensation.

Glass Lewis & Company and Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) reject the bank’s new pay proposal for the board. ISS remains opposed to the bonus packages for executives, while Glass Lewis expressed reservations, but said the voluntary cuts merit shareholder support.

Swiss law requires listed companies to give shareholders a binding annual vote on board and executive pay.

Credit Suisse’s stock fell 33% in 2016, with market turmoil, surprise trading losses and legal cases sapping confidence in a turnaround plan.

