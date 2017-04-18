Goldman stuns Wall Street with weak trading results

During the period, the CBOE Volatility Index reached its lowest level since before financial crisis. Oil prices were also trading at years-low volatility levels.

But the lack of volatility did not hurt competitors and management had a hard time clarifying what went wrong at Goldman Sachs. On the call, analysts were unusually tough, with all but one of six pressing Chavez and outgoing finance chief Harvey Schwartz about trading results, especially in fixed income.

Credit Suisse analyst Christian Bolu said Goldman investors were showing some "nervousness" about the strength of the business, and UBS’s Brennan Hawken chastised the performance, saying that topping the prior year should have been "kind of easy".

Goldman’s shares tumbled 4.2% to $216.80.

Trading revenue, which is Goldman’s biggest contributor to total revenue, dropped 2% to $3.4bn in the first quarter. Equities trading revenue fell 6% while fixed income trading was flat, though analysts were more disappointed in that business relative to their expectations.

In the best of times, Goldman generated more than $6bn in quarterly fixed-income trading revenue. In more recent years, the business has come under pressure from factors including weak market activity and new regulations that restrict what US banks can do and how much capital they must hold against trades.

Goldman’s profit rose from a difficult year-ago quarter, with earnings per share of $5.15 versus $2.68. But the results were well short of analyst forecasts of $5.31 per share, on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.