Citigroup prepares for first Saudi licence after decade-long hiatus

The firm lost a key banking licence when it sold its stake in Samba Financial Group in 2004. Saudi Arabia is becoming more attractive to foreign lenders as it takes steps to overhaul its economy including plans for what could be the largest initial public offering with the sale of shares in Saudi Arabian Oil.

Haddad would continue in her role as CEO of Citigroup’s Qatar operations until a replacement was found, the sources said. She would also stay in her position as a senior private banker in the Gulf Co-operation Council region, Egypt and the Levant, they said.

Female Executives

Haddad is among a small but growing group of women in prominent corporate positions in Saudi Arabia, which remains the only country to prohibit women from driving cars.

In February, Samba Financial Group appointed Rania Mahmoud Nashar as CEO, days after NCB Capital CEO Sarah

al-Suhaimi was named the first woman to chair Saudi Arabian stock exchange Tadawul, the region’s largest.

If the Saudi regulator approves Citigroup’s application, it would seal the US bank’s return after it secured lead roles in the kingdom’s recordbreaking $17.5bn bond sale in 2016 and $9bn Islamic bond in April.

Without the licence, banks face restrictions on working on deals that are signed in Saudi Arabia or takeovers in which the target company is based there.

Citigroup set up a companywide task force with senior bankers to target business opportunities in Saudi Arabia, sources said in September.

The lender had started sounding out potential staff in expectation that its licence application would succeed, sources said in March.

The bank failed in attempts to return to Saudi Arabia in 2006 and 2010, despite lobbying by longtime shareholder Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal al-Saud.

Bloomberg