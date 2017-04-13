Remgro in talks to offload Dark Fibre

The acquisition of Remgro’s stake would give Internet Solutions access to as much as 10,000km of fibre networks, which will help the telecommunications provider extend broadband access in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.

Dark Fibre is SA’s largest fibre-network company after Neotel, which was itself taken over by Econet Wireless Global affiliate Liquid Telecommunications in 2016 for R6.5bn.

Neither Remgro nor Dark Fibre could comment on market speculation, spokesmen for both companies said.

Internet Solutions has a "long-term strategic partnership" with Dark Fibre and the company "will continue to explore opportunities" to pursue its business strategy, spokesman Mayur Soni said.

For the six months to December, Dark Fibre reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) of R495m and profit by that measure was forecast to top the R1bn mark for the year, said two of the people.

The deal, which was still being negotiated, valued Dark Fibre at as much as 10 times ebitda, said the people.

The firm owns a fibre network in Pretoria and has been expanding into more than 20 smaller cities.

Bloomberg