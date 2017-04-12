PSG shares leap on bullish trading update

PSG’s share price jumped 5% to R244.98 on Wednesday morning after the investment holding company said it expected to report headline earnings per share (HEPS) growth of 50%.

PSG said it expected to report on April 19 that its HEPS for the year to end-February was between R9.95 and R10.05 from the prior year’s R6.66.

The jump in HEPS was mainly thanks to 51%-owned black economic empowerment trust Dipeo swinging to a profit from a loss.

PSG said its recurring HEPS, which excludes the one-off gain from Dipeo, grew a more muted 16.8%-18%.

The investment holding company’s sum-of-the-parts (SOTP), which it regards as a key metric, grew 29% to R240.87 per share at February 28 from R186.67 at February 29 2016.

"The year under review saw resilient recurring headline earnings performance from the majority of PSG’s core investments," the trading statement said.

PSG’s holdings include 30.7% of banking group Capitec, 61.7% of financial services group PSG Konsult, 57.7% of private education group Curro and 34.5% of agriculture-focused Zeder.