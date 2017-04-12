Companies / Financial Services

Financial public relations firm Bell Pottinger drops the Guptas

The resignation followed claims in the South African press that Bell Pottinger was stoking racial tensions in media campaigns to support President Jacob Zuma and the Guptas

12 April 2017 - 15:53 PM
Ajay, left, and Atul Gupta. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Financial public relations firm Bell Pottinger has cut ties with the Gupta family, according to a report in the Financial Times (FT).

The Guptas’ Oakbay Resources agreed the termination of the contract just over a week ago.

The resignation followed claims in the South African press that Bell Pottinger was stoking racial tensions in media campaigns to support President Jacob Zuma and the Guptas.

In a statement on Wednesday, Bell Pottinger said that it was ending the relationship after becoming “the target of a politically driven smear campaign in South Africa over the last few months, with a number of totally false and damaging accusations levelled at it,” the FT report stated.

