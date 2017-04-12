Financial public relations firm Bell Pottinger drops the Guptas
12 April 2017 - 15:53 PM
Ajay, left, and Atul Gupta. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Financial public relations firm Bell Pottinger has cut ties with the Gupta family, according to a report in the Financial Times (FT).
The Guptas’ Oakbay Resources agreed the termination of the contract just over a week ago.
The resignation followed claims in the South African press that Bell Pottinger was stoking racial tensions in media campaigns to support President Jacob Zuma and the Guptas.
In a statement on Wednesday, Bell Pottinger said that it was ending the relationship after becoming “the target of a politically driven smear campaign in South Africa over the last few months, with a number of totally false and damaging accusations levelled at it,” the FT report stated.
