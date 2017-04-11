Citic and five former directors cleared of market infraction

Hong Kong — A Hong Kong tribunal has cleared Citic and five former directors of disclosing false or misleading information about losses by the company in 2008.

No market misconduct within the meaning of relevant Hong Kong laws took place in the publication of a circular by Citic, China’s largest conglomerate, on September 12 2008, the Market Misconduct Tribunal said in a report released on Monday.

"Accordingly, it must follow that none of the specified persons has been identified as having engaged in market misconduct," the tribunal wrote.

The report noted that the tribunal had been given a narrow mandate by Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) to determine whether any misconduct occurred on just a single day — September 9 2008.

The tribunal began looking into Citic and the directors in September 2014, as the commission launched a lawsuit seeking sanctions against the five men and compensation for as many as 4,500 investors.

The actions were focused on an October 2008 warning from the company that its profit that year would be hurt by losses from foreign-exchange contract exposures.

That statement caused Citic’s shares to plunge and came a little more than five weeks after the company issued a circular saying there had been no adverse material change to its finances.

Bloomberg