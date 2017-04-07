Companies / Financial Services

S&P cuts rating of SA’s financial institutions

Banks play down cost of downgrade, but analysts say they will be passed on to borrowers

07 April 2017 - 05:09 AM Moyagabo Maake
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Most of the banking sector does not expect S&P Global Ratings’s decision on Thursday to downgrade ratings at SA’s leading banks to significantly affect their cost of funding or disrupt operations, even as analysts warned that funding costs would increase markedly and that these costs would be passed on to consumers over time.

The ratings agency has brought the counterparty credit ratings of FirstRand Bank, Nedbank, Investec Bank and Absa in line with government’s foreign-currency rating of BB+, the first rung in the non-investment grade basket. They all had a negative outlook.

S&P does not rate Standard Bank or Capitec Bank.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link below to go to the full article: Banks play down cost of downgrade

If you would like to subscribe  to BusinessLIVE Premium to read the full story, please click here: Subscribe 

Premium content is not yet available on the app. Please use the desktop site to subscribe.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Pick n Pay cuts Smart Shopper rewards
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
JSE cancels suspicious trade in Gupta-owned ...
Companies
3.
Bank CEOs warn downgrade will hit job creation
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Old Mutual headhunts Vodacom’s Peter Moyo
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Peter Moyo appointed new CEO at Old Mutual’s ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

S&P downgrades Eskom corporate credit ratings
Companies / Energy

Bonds weaken as Cabinet ripple effects continue
Markets

Three axed ministers quit parliament to secure their hefty ministerial pensions
Politics

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.