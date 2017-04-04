Discovery outperforms life insurance index

The share is up 446% over 10 years and 157% over five years. This compares with increases in the JSE’s life insurance index of 124% and 82% over the same periods.

Constituents of the index include Discovery, Liberty, MMI, Old Mutual and Sanlam.

The share is up about 12% in 2016 (the index is up 1.59%). Still, sell-side analysts have mixed views, with two rating the stock a "buy", two a "sell" and two a "hold". This has improved since September 2016, when it had four "sell" ratings, one "buy" rating and one "hold" rating.

The share’s strong performance in 2017 has been driven by Discovery’s emerging businesses which, having been a drag on earnings, are looking near profitable.

That Discovery has not announced any further rights issues to fund new business growth, after a R5bn capital raise in 2015 weighed on the share price, has also helped.

Discovery traded at a 63% premium to its embedded value of R82.60 a share, said PSG Wealth portfolio manager Adrian Cloete.

It had grown embedded value ahead of the cost of capital over the long term, he said.

Emerging businesses such as Discovery Insure, Discovery Partner Markets and the 25% stake in the Ping An Health joint venture were not valued at their full potential within the embedded value figure, Cloete said.

Discovery had fantastic growth opportunities but a significant portion of the "blue-sky potential" was already reflected in the share price, he said.

"That being said, it’s very [difficult] to quantify the full potential of the 25% stake Discovery holds in Ping An."

China’s private health insurance market is expected to be a 1-trillion yuan ($145bn) industry by 2020.

"Within the insurance sector, shares such as Old Mutual, which don’t reflect the potential value unlock from the managed separation process, look more interesting," Cloete said.