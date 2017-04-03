MONEYGRAM SALE
Trump agenda threatens Chinese tycoon’s US deal
House of Representatives initiative threatens Chinese billionaire Jack Ma’s Ant Financial bid for MoneyGram International
New York — Chinese billionaire Jack Ma’s latest US expansion plan is facing rising political obstacles.
On Friday, two members of the House of Representatives urged the committee on foreign investment in the US to conduct a "full and thorough" investigation of Ant Financial’s proposed acquisition of MoneyGram International.
"The proposal merits careful evaluation as it would provide Chinese access to the US financial infrastructure, a move that would pose significant national security risks if completed," Kevin Yoder and Eddie Bernice Johnson wrote in a letter to treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin.
Ant made its bid in January for $13.25 a share. In March, US rival Euronet Worldwide came in at $15.20, saying its offer had a better chance of regulatory approval. MoneyGram entered a confidentiality agreement with Euronet in late March to further consider its proposal.
The proposal merits careful evaluation as it would provide Chinese access to the US financial infrastructure, a move that would pose significant national security risks if completed
Chinese companies have been on an acquisition spree in the US for many years, but the trend has slowed in the face of mounting political opposition.
In December, German semiconductor maker Aixtron’s planned sale to a Chinese-based company fell through after then-president Barack Obama upheld a recommendation by the foreign investment committee Committee committee on
Foreign foreign Investment investment in the US that the sale should be stopped.
Aixtron has a subsidiary in California and generates about 20% of sales in the US.
President Donald Trump has taken a hard stance on China since taking office, increasing the probability that Ant’s bid will be closely scrutinised by the investment committee, an inter-agency panel that examines acquisitions of companies by foreign investors. Mnuchin is the chairman of the panel.
Research firm Beacon Policy Advisors expects the new administration to block "a wide range" of deals as part of Trump’s America First agenda.
Euronet CEO Michael Brown wrote to Mnuchin last week arguing that Ant’s offer raised national security concerns because money transmitters collect confidential data on users that the government requires them to retain for several years.
Money transmitters also get requests from the US treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network about deals that may be connected to terrorism or money laundering.
Bloomberg
Please login or register to comment.