Trump agenda threatens Chinese tycoon’s US deal

Chinese companies have been on an acquisition spree in the US for many years, but the trend has slowed in the face of mounting political opposition.

Aixtron has a subsidiary in California and generates about 20% of sales in the US.

President Donald Trump has taken a hard stance on China since taking office, increasing the probability that Ant’s bid will be closely scrutinised by the investment committee, an inter-agency panel that examines acquisitions of companies by foreign investors. Mnuchin is the chairman of the panel.

Research firm Beacon Policy Advisors expects the new administration to block "a wide range" of deals as part of Trump’s America First agenda.

Euronet CEO Michael Brown wrote to Mnuchin last week arguing that Ant’s offer raised national security concerns because money transmitters collect confidential data on users that the government requires them to retain for several years.

Money transmitters also get requests from the US treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network about deals that may be connected to terrorism or money laundering.

Bloomberg