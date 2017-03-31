Companies / Financial Services

Brian Joffe to list R2bn investment firm next week

31 March 2017 - 17:13 PM TJ Strydom
Brian Joffe. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Brian Joffe, the founder of SA’s Bidvest, will list a R2bn investment firm, Long4Life, on the JSE next week, the firm said in a pre-listing statement on Friday.

Joffe will provide R100m of the capital himself, and unidentified investors will subscribe for the rest before listing the firm on April 7. The firm will not raise any more capital on its listing date.

Long4Life aims to be more nimble than traditional private equity funds and plans to attract public market investors with a diversified portfolio of listed and unlisted assets.

"Long4Life will pursue investments predominantly with a lifestyle focus. These could include businesses in the beauty, outdoor, sport [sectors], retirement villages and restaurants, among other sectors," the firm said.

The firm said it would not target industries such as banking, mining and resources companies.

Long4Life will have the share code L4L on the JSE.

Reuters

